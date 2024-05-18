7,571 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Bought by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 315,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,901,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.32.

Western Digital Stock Down 2.7 %

WDC stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.10. 6,195,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,804,931. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

