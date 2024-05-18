Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) Trading 14.8% Higher

Aceto Corporation (OTCMKTS:ACETQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 4,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,479,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Aceto Stock Up 14.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.
Aceto Company Profile
Aceto Corporation markets, sells and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products and specialty chemicals. The company’s operating segment consists of Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aceto
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Aceto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aceto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.