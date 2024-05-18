Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,140 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.1% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $483.43. 2,261,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,464. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $494.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.16. The stock has a market cap of $216.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $356.45 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

