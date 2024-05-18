AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.27, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. AEye had a negative net margin of 8,382.08% and a negative return on equity of 117.42%.

AEye Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIDR opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.17. AEye has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

