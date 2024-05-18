AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.27, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. AEye had a negative net margin of 8,382.08% and a negative return on equity of 117.42%.
AEye Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LIDR opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.17. AEye has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29.
AEye Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AEye
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.