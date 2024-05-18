Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 2.7% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dover Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD traded up $5.66 on Friday, hitting $262.70. 2,877,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.23. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on APD shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.