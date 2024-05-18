Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Airbnb by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares in the company, valued at $23,867,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. HSBC lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.66. 3,279,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,473. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.74 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.