Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Shares Sold by Longitude Cayman Ltd.

Longitude Cayman Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Akili worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Akili Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ AKLI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 164,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $33.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.70. Akili, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.
Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akili had a negative return on equity of 79.93% and a negative net margin of 2,492.04%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akili, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Akili Profile
Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Akili
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Akili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.