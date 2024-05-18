Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Shares Sold by Longitude Cayman Ltd.

Longitude Cayman Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Akili worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Akili Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKLI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 164,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $33.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.70. Akili, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

Get Akili alerts:

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akili had a negative return on equity of 79.93% and a negative net margin of 2,492.04%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akili, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akili Profile

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.