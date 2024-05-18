Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 85,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 63,053 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,469.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,630,000 after buying an additional 986,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,799. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $48.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

