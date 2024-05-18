Algorand Price Tops $0.18 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.49 billion and $39.60 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00056079 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00019769 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,157,225,322 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

