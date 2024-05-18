Allegheny Financial Group LTD Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,679 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Intel were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,453 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,657,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,790 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,635,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,127 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,788,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Intel by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,549 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 41,449,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,054,952. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

