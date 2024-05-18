Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $398,000 Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in APi Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,888,866.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,585 shares of company stock valued at $10,578,496 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,801. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

