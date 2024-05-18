Allegheny Financial Group LTD Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS EFV traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $56.41. 939,820 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.