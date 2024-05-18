Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New $206,000 Investment in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STBA. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 17.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

S&T Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ STBA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 197,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,401. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.78. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.30 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

