Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New $272,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,820.38.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $10.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,749.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,526.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,572.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

