Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New $356,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $486.69. 3,274,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,269,808. The company has a fifty day moving average of $472.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $488.57. The company has a market capitalization of $440.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

