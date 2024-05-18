Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $9,868,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,841,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,650,000 after buying an additional 273,474 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,667,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.49. 2,468,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $45.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

