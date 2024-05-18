Allegheny Financial Group LTD Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYE. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of IYE stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $49.75. 460,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

