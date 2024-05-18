AMG National Trust Bank Buys 222 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.10% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,609,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,806,000 after buying an additional 110,786 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,176,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after buying an additional 52,056 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,872,000 after buying an additional 26,308 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 329,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 274,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after buying an additional 29,918 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VSGX traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.75. 109,311 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

