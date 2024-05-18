AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

UNP stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.86. The company has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.71 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

