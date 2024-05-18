AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.70 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $10,843,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 139.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,711,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,287,695. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $786.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

