AMG National Trust Bank Purchases New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.71. 3,093,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,067. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

