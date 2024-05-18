AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,404 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,490,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,925,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average is $60.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $77.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

