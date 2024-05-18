AMG National Trust Bank Sells 78 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lear by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lear by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lear by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.68. 455,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $121.38 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.50 and its 200-day moving average is $135.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

