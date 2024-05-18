AMG National Trust Bank Sells 808 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,170,551,000 after purchasing an additional 410,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,032,000 after buying an additional 434,736 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,184,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $534,123,000 after acquiring an additional 318,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

GE traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.89. 5,946,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,735,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 1-year low of $79.76 and a 1-year high of $170.80.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.