Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 2,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,506,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.50. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.77 and a fifty-two week high of $133.90.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

