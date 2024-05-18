Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,003,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $214.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.23. The firm has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.63.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

