Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.09

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.09 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 65.80 ($0.83). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.80), with a volume of 188,703 shares traded.

Anglo Asian Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £72.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,350.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

