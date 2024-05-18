Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys 20,444 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises 2.6% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $30,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,217,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,389,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,260,000 after purchasing an additional 104,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after purchasing an additional 484,058 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $151.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,206. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.85.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.