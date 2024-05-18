Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,512 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 3.1% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $36,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

