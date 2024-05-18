Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.53

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 207885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Arbor Metals Trading Up 3.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.88. The company has a current ratio of 368.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.30 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -3.80.

About Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

