Ark Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $149.96 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001237 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $149.96 million and $4.82 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,901,362 coins and its circulating supply is 180,902,136 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

