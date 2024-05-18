Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) is Jackson Square Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,435 shares during the period. Aspen Technology accounts for about 3.8% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.83% of Aspen Technology worth $115,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 94.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $8.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.94. The company had a trading volume of 188,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,327. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.97. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $224.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

