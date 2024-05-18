Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Down 5.2%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.10 and last traded at $73.41. Approximately 1,220,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,865,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs
Astera Labs Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Astera Labs
In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Institutional Trading of Astera Labs
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $952,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $1,143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth $1,484,000.
About Astera Labs
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
