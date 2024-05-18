Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Down 5.2%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.10 and last traded at $73.41. Approximately 1,220,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,865,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $952,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $1,143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth $1,484,000.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

