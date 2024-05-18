Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Position Lessened by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC cut its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 73.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,891,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348,395 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 823.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,315,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007,248 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,634,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,040,000 after buying an additional 18,703,703 shares in the last quarter. Greylock 15 GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $61,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 48.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,060,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,443,000 after buying an additional 5,903,484 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AUR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. 6,660,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,151,166. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.85.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 463,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,975,849 shares of company stock worth $5,382,846 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

