Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Lowered by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,103 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Autodesk by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.21. 1,568,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.61 and its 200 day moving average is $236.66. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,448 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

