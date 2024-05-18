Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $7.44 or 0.00011108 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $27.66 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009552 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001422 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,934.06 or 0.99993037 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011797 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006710 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00091698 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,746,612 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 144,733,549.97718197 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.51196326 USD and is up 4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 449 active market(s) with $40,259,881.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.