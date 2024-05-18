BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.35

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.41. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 64,526 shares trading hands.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 62.12.

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 120.47% and a negative net margin of 13,728.83%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

