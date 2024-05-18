BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.30

Shares of BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.30 and traded as high as C$30.38. BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF shares last traded at C$30.19, with a volume of 13,808 shares changing hands.
BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.88.
