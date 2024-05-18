Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Trading Up 0.9%

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 238.60 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 236.20 ($2.97). 331,342 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 278,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234.20 ($2.94).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bridgepoint Group from GBX 262 ($3.29) to GBX 259 ($3.25) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.
Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.
