Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,310 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $83,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,620,000 after acquiring an additional 42,173 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 22,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:VMI traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.88. 141,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,561. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $303.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.98.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMI shares. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

About Valmont Industries



Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

