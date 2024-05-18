Brown Advisory Inc. Has $129.61 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $129,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AbbVie by 29,922.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,281 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after buying an additional 1,702,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,961,001,000 after buying an additional 1,450,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,143,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,242,000 after buying an additional 1,433,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.42. 5,152,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,284,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.41. The firm has a market cap of $293.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

