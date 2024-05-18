Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 13,764 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,764 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $166,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,947,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,890,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,946. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.82. The company has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.67.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

