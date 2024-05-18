Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,281 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $68,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $682,139,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,362,000 after purchasing an additional 645,473 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $770.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,174. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $760.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $685.22. The firm has a market cap of $731.81 billion, a PE ratio of 113.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $419.80 and a one year high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

