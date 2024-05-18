Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 609 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,898 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $80,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $10.58 on Friday, reaching $621.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,782,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,802. The stock has a market cap of $267.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $604.12 and a 200-day moving average of $542.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $639.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.53.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

