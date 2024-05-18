BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) Issues Earnings Results

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter.

BTCT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. 14,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,141. BTC Digital has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56.

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

