BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) Issues Earnings Results

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter.
BTC Digital Price Performance
BTCT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. 14,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,141. BTC Digital has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56.
About BTC Digital
