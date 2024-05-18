Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as high as C$0.01. Buffalo Coal shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 26,000 shares trading hands.
Buffalo Coal Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$7.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.
Buffalo Coal Company Profile
Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,513 hectares and Magdalena mine covering an area of approximately 1,844 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal Province of South Africa.
