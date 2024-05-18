Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.92

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.92 and traded as high as C$15.03. Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.01, with a volume of 4,100 shares traded.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.59.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th.

About Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

