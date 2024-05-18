Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Lowered by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 751,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,183,000 after purchasing an additional 217,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.4 %

CARR traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $65.23. 2,405,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.29.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

