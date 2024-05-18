CashBackPro (CBP) Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for about $4.49 or 0.00006710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $405.28 million and $243,002.81 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001422 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,934.06 or 0.99993037 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011797 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00091698 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,225,645 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 4.66085298 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $309,950.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

