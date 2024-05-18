Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 205.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Celsius by 19.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 1.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $93.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,933. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

View Our Latest Report on CELH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,061,696 shares of company stock worth $132,988,859. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.